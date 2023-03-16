Litecoin (LTC), Zilliqa (ZIL) and TMS Network (TMSN): Enhancing Crypto Security and Privacy

By EWN • 16 March 2023 • 10:53

Of all the reasons that crypto has blown up over the last decade, security and privacy are two of the most important. The decentralised nature of blockchain technology allows crypto transactions to be indisputable yet anonymous, taking the power away from traditional financial institutions and redistributing it to investors.

Three crypto tokens that have made particularly bold moves in terms of enhancing crypto security and privacy are Litecoin (LTC), Zilliqa (ZIL), and TMS Network (TMSN). If you care about your crypto security and privacy and want to learn more about how to enhance it, read on to discover more!

Litecoin (LTC)

Litecoin (LTC) has long since been one of the most well-known crypto tokens, primarily due to its focus on being open-source. Open-source tokens such as Litecoin (LTC) allow investors to freely build upon a network without restrictions, including being able to access the original code. This has great implications for security and privacy, as developers can edit the security and privacy code to fit their specific preferences.

Litecoin (LTC) is actually a layer-2 token for Bitcoin (BTC), meaning that it builds upon the original Bitcoin (BTC) network. This is important as Bitcoin (BTC) has been under fire in recent years for not being as secure and private as it was made out to be. However, Bitcoin (BTC) is still the most valuable crypto out there, so Litecoin (LTC) has made a very wise decision to build upon the network, enhancing its security and privacy and thus increasing adoption.

Zilliqa (ZIL)

In the past, the only option for a truly decentralised, secure, and private blockchain was to develop it yourself, but this was incredibly expensive. Thankfully, companies such as Zilliqa (ZIL) have appeared, providing the tools necessary to build DeFi apps and blockchains at far lower costs.

Zilliqa (ZIL) has also packaged these development tools in a way that is more accessible, reducing the abstraction of blockchain and empowering investors to pave the way for their own Zilliqa (ZIL) privacy and security preferences. Ultimately, this puts the power into the investors’ hands, meaning that any Zilliqa (ZIL) investor has no excuse to complain about their lack of security and privacy!

TMS Network (TMSN)

Unlike Litecoin (LTC) and Zilliqa (ZIL) which focus on building upon networks and crafting custom security and privacy tools, TMS Network (TMSN) simply offers a consumer investment platform. However, it’s not just any investment platform – it unifies derivatives and crypto into a single space, allowing investors to trade CFDs, FX, equities, and more alongside crypto.

However, TMS Network (TMSN) really stands out when it comes to privacy and security – its ultra-secure network is governed by a decentralised voting system, allowing investors to call the shots on their privacy and security. When paired with TMS Network’s (TMSN) on-platform education suite, advanced blockchain analytic tools, and social trading communities, it’s clear that TMS Network (TMSN) truly cares about investors’ privacy, and this has made the token’s ongoing presale a huge hit.



Final Thoughts

Overall, privacy and security are at the core of why people became interested in cryptocurrencies in the first place, so tokens such as Litecoin (LTC), Zilliqa (ZIL), and TMS Network (TMSN) have been wise to take it so seriously. Whilst Litecoin (LTC) and Zilliqa (ZIL) provide excellent solutions for developers, TMS Network (TMSN) recognises that everyday investors need privacy and security too, making the platform stand out with its human-centric approach.











WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

