By Imran Khan • 16 March 2023 • 20:11

Man killed in UK after being attacked by thieves armed with hammer trying to steal his Rolex Image: Facebook

Police are investigating a case in the UK after a man was killed while being attacked by thieves armed with hammer to steal his Rolex

A man has been killed after he was attacked during broad daylight in the UK by thieves believed to be armed with a hammer in a bid to steal his Rolex

The victim of the attack was named by police officials on Thursday, March 16, who said that he was locally known as Darren ‘Wiffa’ Smith.

Police said that the incident took place in Birmingham, during the afternoon of Wednesday, March 15, when Smith was attacked by the suspects.

An anonymous witness cited by the Mirror said that “A 50-year-old bloke has been attacked with a hammer or something similar for his Rolex”.

“It was crazy, there were helicopters overhead and dozens of police and ambulances. All this was happening at the end of the school day”, he added.

After the attack which had happened at Shard End, a popular shopping precinct in the city, Smith was found with fatal head injuries.

West Midland Police have said that a murder investigation has been started just after he was killed as CCTV footage of the area is also being checked.

The witness also said that “There were kids around, its terrible. A blue tent has since been set up. It doesn’t look good.”

