New voices: Monsterrat Monastery’s choir to admit girls in 700-year first

By Betty Henderson • 16 March 2023 • 11:49

As well as being the home to a famous choir, the Montserrat Monastery, in Catalonia is also a place of pilgrimage. Photo credit: Kritzolina / Wikimedia Commons

IN A historic first, the Montserrat Monastery, located near Barcelona, announced it would admit women and girls into its famous choir on Wednesday, March 16.

Escolania choir has been an all-boys choir for its 700 year history, but now it will be joined by a separate chamber choir made up of around 25 boys and girls aged 17 to 24. According to senior priests, the new mixed choir will also occasionally take over liturgical duties to give the all-male choir a break.

This move is a response to an increasing demand for girls to be included in the choir. Father Efrem de Montellà, the monastery’s spokesperson described the issue as a “complex and difficult question” but said they realised that they had to respond, making changes.

After a lengthy debate, the move to include girls was decided in a vote by the Benedictine Order that runs the monastery under the newly appointed abbot, Manel Gasch. The decision is a break with the choir’s lengthy history which dates back to the 13th century.

The decision to include girls in the choir is a significant moment for the monastery, reflecting the changing times we live in.