Older but Bolder: KlimaSenniorinnen goes to court over climate inaction

By Betty Henderson • 16 March 2023 • 14:48

Women from the KlimaSenniorinnen Swiss activist group argue that their human rights have been abused by their country’s lack of climate action policies. Photo credit: KlimaSeniorinnen (via Facebook)

YOUNG climate activists often make the news across Europe, but one group of older women activists is making waves as they prepare to sue the Swiss government for a lack of action on pressing climate issues. KlimaSenniorinnen is taking its case against Swiss authorities to the European Court of Human Rights.

In a hearing scheduled for Wednesday, March 29, the group of older women will travel to Strasbourg to have their case heard. Their lawsuit accuses the Swiss government of breaching their human rights by not doing enough to combat global climate change by cutting carbon emissions.

2,038 members, all above 64 years of age are making the case along with four other women, all aged over 80, who are named in the lawsuit as individual claimants. The case will be the first climate change lawsuit to be heard before the influential European court.

The women from KlimaSenniorinnen will be supported by their own legal team and Greenpeace Switzerland during the hearing. Their lawyers are expected to argue that Switzerland has breached articles two and eight of the European Convention on Human Rights.