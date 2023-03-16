Outrage as family’s dog is beaten to death in front of terrified child in Spain

By Sarah Newton-John • 16 March 2023 • 10:27

Man arrested/Shutterstock Images

A 57-year-old man allegedly caused the violent death of a dog in the street in the presence of its owner, a 12-year-old girl.

The cruel incident took place last Saturday In Jerez, in Andalusia, along the Calle Buleria on the corner of Plaza del Cante Jondo, close to a children´s playground.

Around 2.15pm a passer-by called the National Police on 091 to alert them that a man was kicking a dog. On arrival at the scene, the police found the girl and her mother with the lifeless dog who had met a violent death.

The alleged criminal came out of a building suddenly and caught himself on the dog´s leash, where he stumbled but did not fall. He responded violently by kicking the dog in the belly. He did not stop there but stomped on the dog´s head and neck, causing its death.

The young girl gathered the dog in her arms and ran home seeking help from her parents, but tragically the dog was already lifeless.

The man was arrested by police and was found to have an extensive criminal record of 17 prior convictions. He was arrested for aggravated offence of animal mistreatment.

This man can expect to receive a custodial sentence of up to two years in jail for beating an animal to death, according to recently reformed animal rights laws in Spain.

