Poland to send four MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine ‘in the next few days’

By Chris King • 16 March 2023 • 19:06

Image of Polish Mig-29 fighter jets. Credit: Wikipedia - By U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Shaun Kerr - U.S. Air Force photo 050615-F-2835K-096, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=2543256

Polish President Andrzej Duda announced that ‘in the next few days’ Warsaw would be sending four MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine.

Andrzej Duda, the Polish President, announced today Thursday, March 16, that Poland is prepared to supply four MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine in the coming days. This action will make Poland the first NATO country to offer such assistance to Kyiv.

Warsaw has taken the lead among the NATO allies in supplying Kyiv with heavy weapons, including Soviet-designed fighters. “As for the MI-29 aircraft, which are still operating in defence of Polish airspace, a decision has been made at the highest level, we can say with confidence that we are sending MIGs to Ukraine”, insisted Duda.

A tweet from Gitanas Nauseda, the President of Lithuania read: “Welcome the decision of President @AndrzejDuda to send fighter jets to Ukraine. It’s a major development that will significantly boost Ukraine’s fight against the aggressor. Determination moves mountains. True leadership brings Ukrainian victory and peace in Europe closer”.

Welcome the decision of 🇵🇱 President @AndrzejDuda to send fighter jets to Ukraine. It's a major development that will significantly boost 🇺🇦 fight against the aggressor. Determination moves mountains. True leadership brings 🇺🇦 victory and peace in Europe closer. pic.twitter.com/qb0lJOAjot — Gitanas Nausėda (@GitanasNauseda) March 16, 2023