Poland to send four MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine ‘in the next few days’

Image of Polish Mig-29 fighter jets.
Andrzej Duda, the Polish President, announced today Thursday, March 16, that Poland is prepared to supply four MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine in the coming days. This action will make Poland the first NATO country to offer such assistance to Kyiv.
Warsaw has taken the lead among the NATO allies in supplying Kyiv with heavy weapons, including Soviet-designed fighters. “As for the MI-29 aircraft, which are still operating in defence of Polish airspace, a decision has been made at the highest level, we can say with confidence that we are sending MIGs to Ukraine”, insisted Duda.
A tweet from Gitanas Nauseda, the President of Lithuania read: “Welcome the decision of President @AndrzejDuda to send fighter jets to Ukraine. It’s a major development that will significantly boost Ukraine’s fight against the aggressor. Determination moves mountains. True leadership brings Ukrainian victory and peace in Europe closer”.
Welcome the decision of 🇵🇱 President @AndrzejDuda to send fighter jets to Ukraine.
It's a major development that will significantly boost 🇺🇦 fight against the aggressor.
Determination moves mountains. True leadership brings 🇺🇦 victory and peace in Europe closer. pic.twitter.com/qb0lJOAjot
— Gitanas Nausėda (@GitanasNauseda) March 16, 2023
According to official information, the Polish air forces currently have 28 of the MiG-29 type combat aircraft. “They are at the end of their operational life, but they are still functional”, added Duda, as reported by niusdiario.es.
“In the next few days we will deliver four aircraft to Ukraine, the remaining machines are being repaired and prepared for delivery. We will replace them with deliveries of South Korean FA-50s and American F-35s”. the Polish president explained.
According to the White House, Poland’s decision to send Soviet-era MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine is a “sovereign decision” that will not prompt President Joe Biden to send US F-16s.
The Polish president also informed that Warsaw expected to receive the Korean FA-50 aircraft shortly. They were ordered by Poland last year, with a batch of American F-35 aircraft also ordered in 2020. Warsaw expressed its intention to donate their fighter jets to Ukraine as part of an international coalition.
During a press conference in Warsaw, the Polish president and his new Czech counterpart, Petr Pavel, expressed their joint support for Kyiv. “The Czech Republic and Poland are countries that are at the absolute forefront when it comes to supporting Ukraine, both on a humanitarian and military level”, President Duda said.
Těší mě dohoda s prezidentem @andrzejduda, že se Polsko stane speciálním partnerem letošních Dnů NATO v Ostravě.
Sdílíme jak pohled na bezpečnostní problémy, tak i potenciál měnit věci k lepšímu. Jen nesmíme pasivně čekat, až rozhodnou větší země, ale chopit se iniciativy. pic.twitter.com/oRzSenzJ3i
— Petr Pavel (@prezidentpavel) March 16, 2023
