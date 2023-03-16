By Imran Khan • 16 March 2023 • 0:56

Police in UK searching for teenage girl after she went missing from Welsh town Image: South Wales Police

An appeal has been issued by South Wales Police after a 15-year-old girl has been missing from her town

Police in the UK have issued an appeal after a 15-year-old girl has been missing from a town in Wales since Monday, March 13.

Officials from South Wales Police have stated that the girl named Kirsten was wearing beige trousers, a jacket and boots, at the time she went missing

A post made by the police on Twitter states that she was last seen in the town of Maesteg on Monday at 4 pm.

The police described her as 5ft 2ins tall and of slim build.

The statement also said that she had short hair.

They also added that Kirsten sometimes also wears hair extensions.

#HELPUSFIND Kirsten, 15, is missing and was last seen in #Maesteg on Monday at 4pm.

She is 5ft 2", has a slim build and dark, short hair (sometimes wears extensions).

Last seen wearing beige trousers, jacket and boots.

Anyone with information, pls contact us quoting 2300081851. pic.twitter.com/Ntz5altpnl — South Wales Police (@swpolice) March 15, 2023

The South Wales Police are now urging anyone with further information about her whereabouts to immediately contact them on 101, while quoting the reference number 2300081851.

