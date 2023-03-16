BREAKING: Spanish government FINALLY approves UK licence agreement from THIS date Close
Trending:

POLLUTION ALERT: Warnings issued in UK to avoid THESE beaches due to sewage leak  

By Imran Khan • 16 March 2023 • 0:29

POLLUTION ALERT: Warnings issued in UK to avoid THESE beaches due to sewage leak Image by H Athey Shutterstock.com  

Warnings have been issued to avoid 83 beaches in the UK after sewage has been discharged into the sea 

The public in the UK has been warned to stay away from 83 beaches in the country after sewage has been detected.  

The pollution alert was issued by a swimming charity Surfers Against Sewage, as per the Mirror, who have stated that sewage has been discharged into the water after heavy rainfall in recent days.

UK´s best-rated beach by TripAdvisor, Gorleston-on-Sea in Norfolk, has also been included in the list, as per reports.  

“Gorleston-on-Sea became popular in Edwardian times and is still a busy seaside resort”, said the warning, adding, “A number of sewer overflows discharge into the River Yare that flows to the sea at the northern end of the beach.” 

Aside from this, other areas that have been affected by the sewage discharge include popular tourist destinations including Brighton, Scarborough, Blackpool, and Whitstable. 

According to a recent analysis, “In just one year, England and Wales’ waterways had sewage pumped into them for at least 3.4 million hours”.

The analysis also revealed that River Severn was the most polluted, as sewage had been pumped into it for 28,741 hours over 2,656 times by Severn Trent Water.  

The list of beaches under the sewage pollution alert includes the following:  

  1. Pagham 
  2. Langstone Harbour 
  3. Eastney 
  4. Southsea East 
  5. Stokes Bay 
  6. Ryde 
  7. Seagrove 
  8. St Helens 
  9. Bembridge 
  10. Whitecliff Bay 
  11. Yaverland 
  12. Sandown 
  13. Shanklin 
  14. Lee-on-Solent 
  15. Hillhead 
  16. Cowes 
  17. Gurnard 
  18. Colwell Bay 
  19. Totland Bay 
  20. Pentewan 
  21. Dunster North West 
  22. Weston Main 
  23. Weston-super-Mare Sand Bay 
  24. Wharfe at Cromwheel – Ilkley Bathing Water 
  25. Southport 
  26. St Annes 
  27. St Annes North 
  28. Blackpool South 
  29. Blackpool Central 
  30. Blackpool North 
  31. Bispham 
  32. Cleveleys 
  33. Fleetwood 
  34. Morecambe North 
  35. Walney Biggar Bank 
  36. Walney Sandy Gap 
  37. Walney West Shore 
  38. Dhoon Bay 
  39. Spittal 
  40. Warkworth 
  41. Amble Links 
  42. Druridge Bay North 
  43. Druridge Bay South 
  44. Blyth South Beach 
  45. Tynemouth Cullercoats 
  46. Seaham Hall Beach 
  47. Seaham Beach 
  48. Seaton Carew North 
  49. Redcar Coatham 
  50. Redcar Granville 
  51. Redcar Stray 
  52. Marske Sands 
  53. Saltburn 
  54. Whitby 
  55. Scarborough North Bay 
  56. Scarborough South Bay 
  57. Bridlington South Beach 
  58. Heacham 
  59. Gorleston Beach 
  60. Southend Three Shells 
  61. Southend Jubilee Beach 
  62. Sheerness Canterbury 
  63. Minster Leas 
  64. Leysdown 
  65. West Beach, Whitstable 
  66. Tankerton 
  67. Herne Bay Central 
  68. Herne Bay 
  69. Sandgate 
  70. Hythe 
  71. St Marys Bay (Kent) 
  72. St Leonards 
  73. Bexhill 
  74. Normans Bay 
  75. Pevensey Bay 
  76. Seaford 
  77. Saltdean 
  78. Brighton Kemptown 
  79. Brighton Central – Brighton 
  80. Hove Lawn 
  81. Littlehampton 
  82. Bognor Regis East 
  83. Bognor Regis (Aldwick)

    ___________________________________________________________

    Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

     

FacebookTwitterRedditWhatsAppTelegramLinkedInEmailCopy Link
Go Back

Related News

<< Go Back to All Previous Editions
Written by

Imran Khan

Comments

Continue Reading