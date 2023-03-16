By Imran Khan • 16 March 2023 • 0:29
POLLUTION ALERT: Warnings issued in UK to avoid THESE beaches due to sewage leak
Image by H Athey Shutterstock.com
The public in the UK has been warned to stay away from 83 beaches in the country after sewage has been detected.
The pollution alert was issued by a swimming charity Surfers Against Sewage, as per the Mirror, who have stated that sewage has been discharged into the water after heavy rainfall in recent days.
UK´s best-rated beach by TripAdvisor, Gorleston-on-Sea in Norfolk, has also been included in the list, as per reports.
“Gorleston-on-Sea became popular in Edwardian times and is still a busy seaside resort”, said the warning, adding, “A number of sewer overflows discharge into the River Yare that flows to the sea at the northern end of the beach.”
Aside from this, other areas that have been affected by the sewage discharge include popular tourist destinations including Brighton, Scarborough, Blackpool, and Whitstable.
According to a recent analysis, “In just one year, England and Wales’ waterways had sewage pumped into them for at least 3.4 million hours”.
The analysis also revealed that River Severn was the most polluted, as sewage had been pumped into it for 28,741 hours over 2,656 times by Severn Trent Water.
The list of beaches under the sewage pollution alert includes the following:
___________________________________________________________
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.