By Imran Khan • 16 March 2023 • 0:29

POLLUTION ALERT: Warnings issued in UK to avoid THESE beaches due to sewage leak Image by H Athey Shutterstock.com

Warnings have been issued to avoid 83 beaches in the UK after sewage has been discharged into the sea

The public in the UK has been warned to stay away from 83 beaches in the country after sewage has been detected.

The pollution alert was issued by a swimming charity Surfers Against Sewage, as per the Mirror, who have stated that sewage has been discharged into the water after heavy rainfall in recent days.

UK´s best-rated beach by TripAdvisor, Gorleston-on-Sea in Norfolk, has also been included in the list, as per reports.

“Gorleston-on-Sea became popular in Edwardian times and is still a busy seaside resort”, said the warning, adding, “A number of sewer overflows discharge into the River Yare that flows to the sea at the northern end of the beach.”

Aside from this, other areas that have been affected by the sewage discharge include popular tourist destinations including Brighton, Scarborough, Blackpool, and Whitstable.

According to a recent analysis, “In just one year, England and Wales’ waterways had sewage pumped into them for at least 3.4 million hours”.

The analysis also revealed that River Severn was the most polluted, as sewage had been pumped into it for 28,741 hours over 2,656 times by Severn Trent Water.

The list of beaches under the sewage pollution alert includes the following: