Poor pulpo: ‘Major step back in animal rights’ as new octopus farm set to open in Gran Canaria

By Sarah Newton-John • 16 March 2023 • 11:43

Octopus happy in the ocean/Shutterstock Images

The world´s first octopus farm is set to open in the Gran Canaria, in the Canary Islands off Spain, which would see hundreds of thousands of these hyperintelligent beings commercially reared in cramped tanks every year before being slaughtered for food—even though scientists have warned that they would endure intense and prolonged suffering.

Spanish cuisine traditionally includes the seafood octopus, “pulpo”—it is a delicacy enjoyed on the coastal regions of the Iberian peninsula and in other parts of the world.

In a plea from animal rights organization, PETA, we are reminded of octopus sentience:

“Octopuses feel joy and excitement but also pain and fear. They are extremely intelligent and have been known to use seashells for protection, steal food from traps set by fishers, escape from aquariums, and even decorate their homes.

“They communicate with one another through complex color changes and flashes that humans still don’t understand. Keeping them on farms would lead to unnatural aggression, cannibalism, injury, and death as they fight and struggle to escape.

“Scientists have concluded that octopuses are sentient beings and that it’s impossible to farm them in a way that doesn’t compromise their welfare. Confining these fascinating individuals—or any other animals—to a barren tank is cruel.”

Currently, there’s no legislation in Spain that protects octopus welfare.

According to the BBC, the Spanish multinational behind the plans denies the octopuses will suffer.

The confidential planning proposal documents from the company, Nueva Pescanova, were given to the BBC by the campaign organisation Eurogroup for Animals.

Nueva Pescanova sent the proposal to the Canary Islands’ General Directorate of Fishing, which has not responded to a BBC request for comment.

Nueva Pescanova’s plans reveal that the octopuses, which are solitary animals used to the dark, would be kept in tanks with other octopuses, at times under constant light.

The creatures – the species octopus vulgaris – would be housed in around 1,000 communal tanks in a two-storey building in the port of Las Palmas in Gran Canaria.

They would be killed by being put in containers of water kept at -3C, according to the documents.

To supply “premium international markets” including the US, South Korea and Japan, Nueva Pescanova wants to produce 3,000 tonnes of octopus a year.

This equates to around one million animals, with some 10-15 octopuses living in each cubic metre of tank, according to campaign group Compassion in World Farming (CiWF), which has studied the plans.

In a statement to the BBC, Nueva Pescanova said: “The levels of welfare requirements for the production of octopus or any other animal in our farming farms guarantee the correct handling of the animals. The slaughter, likewise, involves proper handling that avoids any pain or suffering to the animal…”

Around 350,000 tonnes of octopus are caught each year – more than 10 times the number caught in 1950 – which is putting pressure on populations. Nueva Pescanova stated that “aquaculture is the solution to ensuring a sustainable yield” and that it would “repopulate the octopus species in the future.” However conservationists believe farming them would lower the price, potentially creating new markets.

Elena Lara from CiWF called on the Canary Islands authorities to block construction of the farm, which she said would “inflict unnecessary suffering on these intelligent, sentient and fascinating creatures”.

Reineke Hameleers, CEO at Eurogroup for Animals added that the European Commission was currently reviewing its animal welfare legislation and had a “real opportunity” to “avoid terrible suffering”.

The government of Gran Canaria has not responded to a request for information.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.