Pre-sale euphoria continues for Big Eyes Coin fans as this Meme Coin overshadows Shiba Inu & Dogecoin’s Success

By EWN • 16 March 2023 • 14:45

When it comes to the biggest presale hits of this decade, the name that tops the list is the Big Eyes Coin. This meme coin is based on the love of the cat community that wishes to succeed and bring positive change to the ecosystem. The current condition of the crypto industry looks quite gloomy as it is hit by lightning bolts one after the other. First, the elongated winter season sent nearly all cryptos to a deep freeze.

Then, came the crypto bank crisis as Silvergate and other prominent crypto banks decided to freeze their crypto operations. During such conditions, it appeared as if the crypto world had no hopes of restoration. However, cryptos like Big Eyes Coin turned the tables and proved that cryptos are here to stay!

Amidst the intense market volatility, the Big Eyes Coin managed to host a sensational presale party that not only gained huge investors’ traction but also broke all records of the past decade! Big Eyes Coin managed to raise a whopping amount of $31.8 million and still shows no signs of slowing! Let us learn more about this new crypto sensation and how this coin has the potential to dethrone Shiba Inu & Dogecoin to become the top meme coin!

A new vault pin to unlock your fortune!

If you thought that the Big Eyes Coin presale frenzy is fading, think again. This cat has dozens of tricks in its boots to keep the presale thriving! First, it was the loot boxes that gave the investors a chance to win 5000% and that left the investors spellbound.

Initially, only three loot boxes were released but as the loot box mania gained traction, the BIG cat decided to reward the community by launching more loot boxes with even bigger gains! Currently, there are five loot boxes ranging from $10 to $10K which encapsulate randomised prizes from $500 to $1M depending on your crypto luck!

To add a cherry on top, the BIG community decided that these fun loot boxes should be accessible to all and that investing should be fun for everyone. This is why the Big Eyes Coin community has come up with a crazy vault pin 300 that allows every investor to maximise their investment. This vault pin enables the investors to gain 300% more than the value of their investment by providing them with triple the loot boxes! Yep, you read that right!

When you buy BIG tokens worth $100 or more using the vault pin 300, you get to unlock three loot boxes equivalent to your original invested amount! If you are tempted by this offer, we suggest you head to the Big Eyes Coin website and buy your BIG tokens now because this offer won’t last forever!

Is the dog-craze fading among The Crypto Community?

In recent crypto news, the dog community seems to be taking a step back from the dynamic SHIB-DOGE duo as they fail to show any signs of recovery despite the crypto season warming up once again. As crypto giants like Bitcoin & Ethereum gained by 11.75% & 8.30%, Dogecoin & Shiba Inu gained by 0.72% & 1.56% respectively. These numbers are disappointing crypto-dog lovers as they appear heartbroken by the current condition of these much-loved crypto dogs.

Now we don’t know about the dog community but we can for sure say that the current success of Big Eyes Coin as opposed to the two top dogs speaks volumes about the future of the crypto rankings. Based on the current progress of the BIG presale, we are paw-sitive that the Big Eyes Coin will triumph over all other meme coins upon its launch! Grab your BIG tokens now!

Know More About Big Eyes Coin (BIG):

Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL

Sponsored

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido