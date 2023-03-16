President Dukanovic dissolves Montenegrin Assembly three days before elections

By Chris King • 16 March 2023 • 19:48

Three days before the presidential elections were due to be held, President Milo Djukanovic dissolved the Montenegrin Assembly.

Montenegrin President Milo Djukanovic dissolved parliament today, Thursday, March 16, just three days before the presidential elections were due to be held. The presidential decree was circulated by national television.

Dukanovic dissolved the parliament after the 90-day deadline that mandate holder Miodrag Lekic had to form a new government expired. According to Montenegrin law, Dukanovic is obliged to call for parliamentary elections the day after the dissolution of the parliament, which must be held no later than 80 days from the date of calling the elections.

Earlier in the week, Lekic announced to the leaders of the parties that nominated him for the mandate that he does not have the necessary majority. He lacks the support of three representatives of the United Reform Action (URA) of the current prime minister Dritan Abazovic.

The president previously refused to entrust the mandate to Lekic, a representative and former diplomat from the time of Slobodan Milosevic. He claimed that he had not convinced him that he had the support of the representatives to form a new government.

After that, the ruling parties in Montenegro, led by the pro-Serbian Democratic Front, adopted amendments to the law on the president. This made it possible for the president of the parliament to do so in the event of the president’s refusal to entrust the mandate to Lekic.

A statement from Djukanovic read: “The 27th convocation of the Assembly of Montenegro is being dissolved. The decree comes into force on the day of signing”, as reported by balkans.aljazeera.net.

The Venice Commission gave a negative opinion on that law, judging that it contradicts the Montenegrin constitution, and it was condemned by the officials of the European Union and the USA, who called for the government in Montenegro not to be formed on the basis of an unconstitutional law.

Their request was accepted by the representatives of URA, the party of technical prime minister Abazovic, who refused to support Lekic’s cabinet before he came to parliament. Presidential elections are being held in Montenegro on Sunday, in which seven candidates are participating.

In addition to Dukanovic – who is the candidate of the Democratic Party of Socialists – the candidates are also the leader of the pro-Serbian Democratic Front, Andrija Mandic, the representative of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) Draginja Vuksanovic Stankovic, the president of the Democrats Alekse Becic, Jakov Milatovic from the Europa Sad Movement (PES), the leader of the United Goran Danilovic of Montenegro, and influencer Jovan Radulovic.

