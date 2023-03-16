BREAKING: Spanish government FINALLY approves UK licence agreement from THIS date Close
Trending:

Puzzle Solutions Edition 1967

By Marcos • 16 March 2023 • 10:23

Selective focus. a woman's hand with a pen writes numbers into a mathematical crossword. tasks and puzzles for the development of logic and intelligence. classes on the road.

WORD SPIRAL

1 Pail; 2 Lamb; 3 Bare; 4 Edam; 5 Maid; 6 Derv; 7 Visa; 8 Acid; 9 Debt; 10 Topi; 11 Idle; 12 Etna; 13 Avid; 14 Drug; 15 Grub; 16 Bird. AIRDRIE

QUICK QUIZ

1 Yoke; 2 Pages; 3 St Moritz; 4 Valletta; 5 Vandals; 6 Pacific; 7 Chicago; 8 Mississippi; 9 California; 10 Value-added tax.

CRYPTIC

Across: 1 Flying leap; 7 Voice; 8 Liven up; 10 Residual; 11 Isle; 13 Gaming; 15 Grease; 17 Oust; 18 Clear out; 21 Trips up; 22 Henna; 23 Be prepared.
Down: 1 Fairs; 2 Yielding; 3 Nilgai; 4 Live; 5 Amnesia; 6 Average out; 9 Present-day; 12 Breather; 14 Massive; 16 Slip up; 19 Owned; 20 Tsar.

QUICK

Across: 1 Depth; 6 Fetch; 9 Rough up; 10 Admit; 11 Rinse; 12 Toxic; 13 Lanolin; 15 Cap; 17 Arid; 18 Futile; 19 Deals; 20 Clever; 22 Pipe; 24 Her; 25 Regular; 26 Comet; 27 Galas; 28 Divot; 29 Riddles; 30 Tenet; 31 Wheat.
Down: 2 Endear; 3 Tripod; 4 Hot; 5 Egg on; 6 Furious; 7 Epic; 8 Casual; 12 Tiger; 13 Larch; 14 Niger; 15 Civil; 16 Peter; 18 Fleet; 19 Deposit; 21 Legate; 22 Punish; 23 Pagoda; 25 Ready; 26 Care; 28 Dew.

ENGLISH/SPANISH

Across: 1 Security, 7 Polvo, 8 Encontrar, 9 Más, 10 Sano, 11 Trenes, 13 Throne, 14 Sentir, 17 Static, 18 Snow, 20 Ant, 22 Confundir, 23 Lirio, 24 Vosotros.
Down: 1 Stems, 2 Cocinar, 3 Rent, 4 Torero, 5 Plums, 6 Rooster, 7 Printed, 12 En barco, 13 Totally, 15 Tenedor, 16 Viento, 17 Store, 19 Worms, 21 Lujo.

NONAGRAM

alit, alto, anti, aunt, auto, gait, gilt, glut, gnat, goat, gout, into, iota, lint, loti, lout, nowt, tail, tang, ting, toga, toil, tolu, tong, town, tuna, tung, twig, twin, unit, unto, wait, want, wilt, wont, gaunt, giant, glint, gloat, guilt, ingot, talon, tango, tigon, tonal, twain, twang, unlit, until, agouti, latigo, luting, nougat, outing, outlaw, tiglon, towing, walnut, OUTLAWING

SUDOKU

EASY

HARD

GOGEN

 

ALPHAMUDDLE

FacebookTwitterRedditWhatsAppTelegramLinkedInEmailCopy Link
Go Back

Related News

<< Go Back to All Previous Editions
Written by

Marcos

Share your story with us by emailing [email protected], by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews

Comments

Continue Reading