Puzzle Solutions Edition 1967

By Marcos • 16 March 2023 • 10:23

Selective focus. a woman's hand with a pen writes numbers into a mathematical crossword. tasks and puzzles for the development of logic and intelligence. classes on the road.

WORD SPIRAL

1 Pail; 2 Lamb; 3 Bare; 4 Edam; 5 Maid; 6 Derv; 7 Visa; 8 Acid; 9 Debt; 10 Topi; 11 Idle; 12 Etna; 13 Avid; 14 Drug; 15 Grub; 16 Bird. AIRDRIE

QUICK QUIZ

1 Yoke; 2 Pages; 3 St Moritz; 4 Valletta; 5 Vandals; 6 Pacific; 7 Chicago; 8 Mississippi; 9 California; 10 Value-added tax.

CRYPTIC

Across: 1 Flying leap; 7 Voice; 8 Liven up; 10 Residual; 11 Isle; 13 Gaming; 15 Grease; 17 Oust; 18 Clear out; 21 Trips up; 22 Henna; 23 Be prepared.

Down: 1 Fairs; 2 Yielding; 3 Nilgai; 4 Live; 5 Amnesia; 6 Average out; 9 Present-day; 12 Breather; 14 Massive; 16 Slip up; 19 Owned; 20 Tsar.

QUICK

Across: 1 Depth; 6 Fetch; 9 Rough up; 10 Admit; 11 Rinse; 12 Toxic; 13 Lanolin; 15 Cap; 17 Arid; 18 Futile; 19 Deals; 20 Clever; 22 Pipe; 24 Her; 25 Regular; 26 Comet; 27 Galas; 28 Divot; 29 Riddles; 30 Tenet; 31 Wheat.

Down: 2 Endear; 3 Tripod; 4 Hot; 5 Egg on; 6 Furious; 7 Epic; 8 Casual; 12 Tiger; 13 Larch; 14 Niger; 15 Civil; 16 Peter; 18 Fleet; 19 Deposit; 21 Legate; 22 Punish; 23 Pagoda; 25 Ready; 26 Care; 28 Dew.

ENGLISH/SPANISH

Across: 1 Security, 7 Polvo, 8 Encontrar, 9 Más, 10 Sano, 11 Trenes, 13 Throne, 14 Sentir, 17 Static, 18 Snow, 20 Ant, 22 Confundir, 23 Lirio, 24 Vosotros.

Down: 1 Stems, 2 Cocinar, 3 Rent, 4 Torero, 5 Plums, 6 Rooster, 7 Printed, 12 En barco, 13 Totally, 15 Tenedor, 16 Viento, 17 Store, 19 Worms, 21 Lujo.

NONAGRAM

alit, alto, anti, aunt, auto, gait, gilt, glut, gnat, goat, gout, into, iota, lint, loti, lout, nowt, tail, tang, ting, toga, toil, tolu, tong, town, tuna, tung, twig, twin, unit, unto, wait, want, wilt, wont, gaunt, giant, glint, gloat, guilt, ingot, talon, tango, tigon, tonal, twain, twang, unlit, until, agouti, latigo, luting, nougat, outing, outlaw, tiglon, towing, walnut, OUTLAWING

SUDOKU

EASY

HARD

GOGEN

ALPHAMUDDLE