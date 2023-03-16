Puzzle Solutions Edition 1967

By Marcos • 16 March 2023 • 10:23
Selective focus. a woman's hand with a pen writes numbers into a mathematical crossword. tasks and puzzles for the development of logic and intelligence. classes on the road.
1 Pail; 2 Lamb; 3 Bare; 4 Edam; 5 Maid; 6 Derv; 7 Visa; 8 Acid; 9 Debt; 10 Topi; 11 Idle; 12 Etna; 13 Avid; 14 Drug; 15 Grub; 16 Bird. AIRDRIE
1 Yoke; 2 Pages; 3 St Moritz; 4 Valletta; 5 Vandals; 6 Pacific; 7 Chicago; 8 Mississippi; 9 California; 10 Value-added tax.
Across: 1 Flying leap; 7 Voice; 8 Liven up; 10 Residual; 11 Isle; 13 Gaming; 15 Grease; 17 Oust; 18 Clear out; 21 Trips up; 22 Henna; 23 Be prepared.
Down: 1 Fairs; 2 Yielding; 3 Nilgai; 4 Live; 5 Amnesia; 6 Average out; 9 Present-day; 12 Breather; 14 Massive; 16 Slip up; 19 Owned; 20 Tsar.
Across: 1 Depth; 6 Fetch; 9 Rough up; 10 Admit; 11 Rinse; 12 Toxic; 13 Lanolin; 15 Cap; 17 Arid; 18 Futile; 19 Deals; 20 Clever; 22 Pipe; 24 Her; 25 Regular; 26 Comet; 27 Galas; 28 Divot; 29 Riddles; 30 Tenet; 31 Wheat.
Down: 2 Endear; 3 Tripod; 4 Hot; 5 Egg on; 6 Furious; 7 Epic; 8 Casual; 12 Tiger; 13 Larch; 14 Niger; 15 Civil; 16 Peter; 18 Fleet; 19 Deposit; 21 Legate; 22 Punish; 23 Pagoda; 25 Ready; 26 Care; 28 Dew.
Across: 1 Security, 7 Polvo, 8 Encontrar, 9 Más, 10 Sano, 11 Trenes, 13 Throne, 14 Sentir, 17 Static, 18 Snow, 20 Ant, 22 Confundir, 23 Lirio, 24 Vosotros.
Down: 1 Stems, 2 Cocinar, 3 Rent, 4 Torero, 5 Plums, 6 Rooster, 7 Printed, 12 En barco, 13 Totally, 15 Tenedor, 16 Viento, 17 Store, 19 Worms, 21 Lujo.
alit, alto, anti, aunt, auto, gait, gilt, glut, gnat, goat, gout, into, iota, lint, loti, lout, nowt, tail, tang, ting, toga, toil, tolu, tong, town, tuna, tung, twig, twin, unit, unto, wait, want, wilt, wont, gaunt, giant, glint, gloat, guilt, ingot, talon, tango, tigon, tonal, twain, twang, unlit, until, agouti, latigo, luting, nougat, outing, outlaw, tiglon, towing, walnut, OUTLAWING
EASY
HARD
