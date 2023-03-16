By Euro Weekly News Media • 16 March 2023 • 10:42

Image credit: Fred Duval/Shutterstock.com

FOLLOWING a week of dramatic twists and turns in the fate of Gary Lineker’s career at the BBC, the question now is; was putting him back on air ultimately the right decision?

The BBC- known worldwide for its emphasis on unbiased news- is one of the UK’s longest-running and best-known institutions. In turn, Gary Lineker one of the nation’s best-loved former footballers.

His decision to tweet his opinion on the government’s rhetoric around the immigration crisis is, clearly, something that any individual should be free to do. But should that individual then be able to keep their job- and, crucially, high salary- if they fail to play by their wage payer’s rules?

After a presenter-less Match of the Day where all of Lineker’s colleagues refused to go on air without him, the BBC said they hadn’t backed down by resintating Linker and much was also made of the fact that he is a freelance presenter, not an employee.

However, despite Lineker’s doubtless good intentions over immigration, his desire to have both the cake (his wage and the fame the BBC gig brings him) and eat by disregarding what the BBC stands for.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories. Remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.