Running with the bulls, or running from the bills?

Two British men, aged 49 and 52, have been arrested in the Spanish capital trying to leave a bar without paying their rather hefty champagne bill.

The pair, who claimed to be millionaires, were drinking in the Commo bar in Madrid, a large and well known bar ranking number 40 out of 736 venues for nightlife in Madrid.

Police sources cited by Spanish media said the men shouted ‘We’re millionaires’ before offering to invite other revellers including several pretty women to around 90 glasses of champagne and telling staff they would pay.

They are said to have tried to leave the nightspot around 3am yesterday morning without settling a €2,200 (£1,930) drinks bill they owed.

Bar staff are understood to have let them rack up the large bill because they had previously settled an earlier bill for €1,000 (£880).

Police were called after the men allegedly refused to hand over any more cash and ‘began to show a violent attitude’ and they were arrested on suspicion of committing fraud.

It was not immediately clear on Thursday if the outstanding drinks bill has now been settled and whether the men, initially described as pensioners aged 71 and 73, have appeared in court.

Local media are speculating the Brits may have been Liverpool supporters who had travelled to the Spanish capital for the Premier League side’s Champions League match against Real Madrid last night.

The bar, which is sometimes described as a disco because of its DJ sets although it is generally referred to as a place to party before going onto a nightclub, markets VIP stag do tickets for €49 (£43).

One Tripadvisor write-up says: ‘You can’t leave Madrid without a visit. A great place with a good vibe and the staff are great.’

Another visitor from the UK added: ‘I love the place. I come from London and I’ll be back. I recommend it. The waitress called Sandra is excellent.’

The late-night bar where the arrests occurred was closed this morning and no-one could be reached for comment.

