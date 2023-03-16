Spain takes on EU Presidency with ambitious migration system reform plan

By Betty Henderson • 16 March 2023 • 12:17

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez held a summit with Portuguese premier António Costa, where they discussed contentious asylum policies. Photo credit: Pedro Sánchez Pérez-Castejón (via Facebook)

AHEAD of Spain assuming leadership of the EU in July as part of its rotating leadership model, the country has been laying out its priorities while in the role.

Speaking on Wednesday, March 15, Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said that it plans to reform the EU Pact on Migration and Asylum during a summit with neighbouring Portugal’s Prime Minister António Costa. During the meeting Sánchez received Portugal’s support on his plans while at the head of the EU.

Sánchez described the issue as “particularly sensitive” in popular entry countries including Spain, Italy and Greece. The reforms to the EU Pact on Migration and Asylum are set to focus on making the system more fair, with migrants distributed between EU countries.

Spain will press for the EU to prevent the closure of internal borders as a way to control so-called “secondary movements” of immigrants on European soil. France currently has nine of its border crossings with Spain closed.

The Pact on Migration and Asylum is deeply complex and divides EU countries. Spain is currently sounding out the other 27 EU countries to understand their stances.