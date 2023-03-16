Squatters in a house in Cadiz attack owner as he tries to reclaim his home

By Sarah Newton-John • 16 March 2023 • 7:09

Squatting/Shutterstock Images

Four people have been arrested in Cádiz, Andalusia, after they tried to squat a house in the La Paz neighborhood. They assaulted the owner, who tried to reclaim his house by entering through the window, receiving blows and suffering injuries with bladed weapons.

Sources from the Cádiz City Council have reported that the event occurred Tuesday around 8:00 p.m. in a building on Avenida Guadalquivir when several neighbors notified the local Police and the owner of the house that two men and two women had entered the premises, taking advantage of the fact that it was under construction, with the aim of squatting in it.

The owner appeared at the place before the police officers arrived and decided to recover the house on his own, located on the first floor. Not being able to access through the door, he took a ladder and tried to enter through the window, which was open as the house was under construction.

The occupants tried to expel him by beating him and attacking him with bladed weapons. The man was on the verge of falling several times, although he managed to resist until the police arrived.

The municipal agents arrested the four people who had entered the house, while the health services treated the owner, who had suffered several injuries, one of them with a knife.

National Police sources have explained that they are keeping an investigation open to clarify what happened and determine the degree of responsibility of each of the people involved.

