Suspected Russian spy network busted in Poland after cameras discovered

By Betty Henderson • 16 March 2023 • 14:33

Rzeszow-Jasionka Airport is a crucial strategic location for both Polish forces delivering aid to Ukraine and other countries’ military forces. Photo credit:KFG01 / Wikimedia Commons

Polish security forces detained six foreign nationals on suspicion of spying for Russia on Tuesday, March 14. Reports from a Polish radio station said the group has been accused of installing secret cameras to film aid deliveries to Ukraine.

The suspected spy network had allegedly installed several cameras near a small regional airport that has been converted into an international logistics hub delivering military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine and had also reportedly developed sabotage plans.

Dozens of cameras were found at Rzeszow-Jasionka Airport and at railway junctions in the Podkarpackie region. The airport is an important strategic location for US military forces and is considered a sensitive location. Planes at the airport deliver supplies to waiting trucks that make the 100 kilometre journey to the Ukrainian border.

Poland is one of Ukraine’s strongest allies, and its security forces have arrested several people on suspicion of spying for Russia since the invasion last February. The latest arrests are part of a continued effort to identify and prevent foreign espionage activities on Polish soil, which has also seen security ramped up across the country.