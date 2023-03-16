Credit Suisse to borrow €50 billion from Swiss National Bank to stay afloat

By Sarah Newton-John • 16 March 2023 • 7:36

Switzerland stands firm in banking crisis

Switzerland will do everything necessary not to let its powerful financial sector fall. The central bank of the Swiss country, the Swiss National Bank (SNB), has come to the fore in the dark day that has devastated one of its main banks, Credit Suisse, which has fallen 24.24% on the stock market after the rejection of the Saudi sovereign wealth fund to put more money into a hypothetical future capital increase.

Hours after the Swiss central bank said it was ready to provide financial support to Credit Suisse, the beleaguered megabank took it up on the offer, hoping to reassure investors that it had the necessary cash to stay afloat.

Credit Suisse said it would borrow up to 50 billion Swiss Francs ($53.7 billion) from the Swiss National Bank. Investors sent shares in the country’s second biggest lender crashing by as much as 30% Wednesday.

The bank called the loan a “decisive action to pre-emptively strengthen its liquidity.”

“This additional liquidity would support Credit Suisse’s core businesses and clients as Credit Suisse takes the necessary steps to create a simpler and more focused bank built around client needs,” the bank said in a statement.

Investors feared that this entity, on target in recent months, would be the next to fall after the bankruptcy last week of the American Silicon Valley Bank. And this would open a new global financial crisis.

The shares of the Credit Suisse bank have come to collapse this Wednesday March 15 by 30%, deepening their historical lows, due to doubts about the entity’s ability to raise more capital to cover its financial problems. The Swiss group finished the session with a 24.24% drop.

In addition to the loan from the central bank, Credit Suisse also said it repurchased billions of dollars of its own debt to manage its liabilities and interest payment expenses. The offer covers $2.5 billion of US dollar bonds and €500 million ($529 million) of euro bonds.

The venerable but troubled bank, founded in 1856, is one of the biggest financial institutions in the world and categorized as a “global systemically important bank,” along with just 30 others, including JP Morgan Chase, Bank of America and the Bank of China.

Asian stocks fell sharply to start the day Thursday but bounced way off their lows after Credit Suisse’s action, cheered by the bank’s determination to restore confidence in its operations.

According to Bloomberg, €60,000 million in valuation of European banks have evaporated.

