Teenager in UK horrifically stabs friend through the heart before filming videos for Snapchat Image: North Wales Police

The 19-year-old shared clips on Snapchat after murdering his friend by stabbing him through the heart in UK

A teenager killed his friend after stabbing a knife through his heart and then filmed everything before posting it on Snapchat.

According to a statement by Prosecutor John Philpotts KC, the incident happened shortly after the two friends Mark Harley Jones and Kyle Patrick Walley had decided to watch the Euro 2020 finals held between England and Wales.

Philpotts made the statement during a trial at Mold Crown Court, where he also said that “Jones had documented his visit to the property on his Snapchat story”, as per Wales Online.

“It initially showed how the pair were drinking alcohol with bottles of whisky and other spirits shown in a seconds-long clip”, he said.

The court was then informed that a post was made where Jones spoke to the camera and said “he was going to chef someone up”, an expression which as per the prosecutor “referred to plans of stabbing someone”.

Another video was then shown in the courtroom, which shows them having a heated argument.

Shortly after, another clip emerged which showed a Walley, who was lifeless and appeared to have fallen into the sofa and then behind it.

The court was also informed that in the video, Jones could be seen stamping on Walley, who was bleeding, while shouting at him.

I final video, which had been recovered by the investigators showed Jones on his bike, as he filmed his hands soaked in blood.

Jones also wrote on the app that “Man’s gonna get loads of time for stabbing him up,”, adding “loads of people were after”, as the victim “deserved it”.

Although Jones has denied the murder charges, a jury during the case hearing found him guilty.

He will now face his sentence on Friday.