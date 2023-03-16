By Imran Khan • 16 March 2023 • 14:38

Teenager VIOLENTLY assaults Def Leppard´s one-armed drummer Rick Allen during unprovoked attack Image: Rick Allen Instagram

Def Leppard´s drummer Rick Allen violently assaulted and shoved to the ground after a teenager attacked him while smoking a cigarette

Police have arrested a 19-year-old man after he assaulted Def Leppard´s drummer Rick Allen in the U.S.

The incident took place in Florida, where 59-year-old Allen was performing a show with his band, as per Mail Online.

Def Leppard was performing at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino during the weekend and were co-heading with Mötley Crüe.

Allen was then violently assaulted outside the Four Seasons hotel, where he was staying, as he stepped out for a cigarette.

Police said that 19-year-old Max Edward Hartley who is from Ohio had been hiding behind a pillar before he rushed to attack the drummer, which knocked him to the ground and resulted in Allen hitting his head on the ground.

Allen, who had lost one of his arms during a car accident, gave a statement to the police and stated that he wanted to press charges against the teenager, after the incident.

Officials said that “Allen ‘hit his head on the ground causing injury, with a woman rushing out of the hotel to help him”.

Hartley then reportedly attacked her as he started hitting the woman several times before dragging her by the hair.

Police said in a report that “The defendant then grabs [her] by her hair and drags her out of the lobby and back onto the sidewalk before fleeing the area”.

The report added, “While she is on the ground, the defendant continues to batter her by striking her. She attempts to escape by running into the hotel”.

The teenager was then arrested after police found him breaking car windows at a nearby window.

___________________________________________________________

