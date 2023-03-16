The Haves & Have-Nots

By Nora Johnson • 16 March 2023 • 9:09

The UK’s got on and off strikes all over the place, a Government at war with itself, inflation through the roof, the NHS in meltdown, war in Europe, a vegetable shortage and nothing works any more. And don’t get me started on flippin’ potholes. Or those intense bearded chaps doing nine-course tasting menus from reconditioned barns, celebrating “nature’s bounty”.

And then we read that a restaurant in Mayfair is selling the most expensive tins of seafood money can buy: £31 for a can of tuna or cockles for £56. Not to mention the Michelin-starred Welsh restaurant, Ynyshir, with its £350 tasting menu lasting five hours. With reservations reportedly snapped up immediately, most diners stay the night in the restaurant’s attached rooms (from a further £145 a head).

My flabber’s never been so gasted!

Well, that’s all very well for the likes of Tristan and Jocasta Gallivant-Jodhpur, Jemima Moneybags-Cashpot and Sophia Excess-Capital, but what about the rest of us?

I know the difference between the haves and have-nots is a minor problem compared to world peace, reality TV and why the slowest van’s always in front of you, but that’s seemingly how things are now in the world – sic Ford Transit gloria mundi…

Admittedly, the future of high-end Michelin restaurants during a cost-of-living crisis is uncertain. These restaurants are known for offering an unparalleled culinary experience, using the finest ingredients, employing highly skilled chefs and staff, and providing a level of service that is unmatched in the hospitality industry.

But with rising costs and economic uncertainty, there are many who think twice before shelling out large sums of money on a single meal. In addition, the economic uncertainty brought on by the pandemic further exacerbated this issue, with many losing their jobs or experiencing a reduction in income.

There are some who warn that high-end Michelin restaurants must adapt in order to survive. This could involve reducing prices, offering more affordable options or finding ways to streamline operations to reduce costs.

One potential solution is to offer a more casual dining experience. Many of these restaurants have strict dress codes and reservation policies that can be intimidating for some diners. By offering a more relaxed atmosphere, they might be able to attract a wider clientele.

Another option is to focus on takeout and delivery options. A number of restaurants pivoted to this model during the pandemic and did a brisk trade. By offering high-quality meals that can be enjoyed at home, they could reach a larger customer base and generate more revenue.

However, there are some who believe that such restaurants should not compromise one iota on quality or price, but instead focus on providing an even more exceptional dining experience in order to justify their sky-high prices. This could involve offering more innovative and unique dishes, sourcing even higher-quality ingredients, or providing an even higher level of service and attention to detail.

So, it’s hard to see how Tristan and Jocasta Gallivant-Jodhpur, Jemima Moneybags-Cashpot, Sophia Excess-Capital and their mates need worry. There’ll always be the Haves & Have-Nots in the world.

P.S. I am available to solve any of the world’s remaining problems, for a small fee. (#piousface).

