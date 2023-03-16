By EWN • 16 March 2023 • 12:23

Barcelona has a rich history, stunning architecture, and a vibrant culture, making it a popular destination for tourists. While there are many ways to explore the city, walking is one of the best ways to get a real sense of the place.

In this article, we will take you on a journey through some of the most scenic walking routes in Barcelona, highlighting some of the city’s best sights and attractions along the way. Whether you’re a first-time visitor or a seasoned traveler, these routes will surely offer a unique and unforgettable experience of Barcelona. So put on your walking shoes, and let’s get started on your best free tour Barcelona.

Why are walking tours the best way to explore the City?

Walking tours are often considered the best way to explore a city for a number of reasons:

Accessibility: Walking tours allow you to explore areas that may be inaccessible to other modes of transportation, such as buses or cars. You can easily walk through narrow streets and alleys, explore hidden corners, and discover the city's hidden gems.

Flexibility: Walking tours offer a high level of flexibility as you can easily change your route, stop to take photos, or take a break whenever you feel like it. This allows you to tailor your experience to your interests and preferences.

Local Knowledge: Walking tours are usually led by local guides who are knowledgeable about the city's history, culture, and attractions. They can offer valuable insights and insider tips you may not find in guidebooks or on the internet.

Exercise: Walking tours provide a great way to get some exercise while exploring the city. You can cover a lot of ground and burn some calories while enjoying the sights and sounds of the city.

Sustainability: Walking tours are an eco-friendly way to explore the city as they don't produce emissions and have a low environmental impact.

Overall, walking tours offer a unique and immersive way to experience a city, allowing you to connect with the local culture and discover hidden treasures that you may have missed otherwise.

The Passeig de Gràcia

The Passeig de Gràcia is one of the most famous and prestigious avenues in Barcelona. Located in the Eixample district, it is known for its stunning modernist architecture and high-end boutiques, making it a popular destination for tourists and locals.

One of the most famous buildings in Passeig de Gràcia is Casa Batlló, designed by renowned architect Antoni Gaudí. It’s unique, organic shapes and colourful mosaic facade make it a true masterpiece of modernist architecture. Another iconic building on the avenue is Casa Milà, also known as La Pedrera, which was also designed by Gaudí and featured a striking undulating stone facade and a rooftop terrace with incredible city views.

In addition to these architectural gems, Passeig de Gràcia is also home to a number of luxury shops, including international brands like Chanel, Gucci, and Louis Vuitton, as well as local designers and artisans. The street is also dotted with cafes and restaurants, making it a great place to stop for a bite to eat or a cup of coffee while enjoying the views.

Whether you’re interested in architecture, shopping, or just strolling through a beautiful part of the city, Passeig de Gràcia is a must-visit destination in Barcelona.

The Carretera de Les Aigües

The Carretera de les Aigües is a scenic walking route in Barcelona that offers stunning views of the city and the surrounding mountains. Located in the Collserola Natural Park, the route is popular with locals and tourists who enjoy the natural beauty and peaceful atmosphere.

The route follows an old road along the mountainside, offering panoramic views of the city and the Mediterranean Sea. The path is relatively flat and easy to walk, making it accessible to people of all ages and fitness levels. Along the way, you’ll pass through pine forests, open meadows, and rocky outcroppings while enjoying the fresh air and beautiful scenery.

One of the highlights of the Carretera de les Aigües is the Mirador dels Cinc Ponts, a viewpoint that offers breathtaking views of the city and the surrounding countryside. Another popular spot is the Font de la Budellera, a natural spring where you can stop for a refreshing drink of water.

The Carretera de les Aigües is a great way to escape the hustle and bustle of the city and enjoy some peace and quiet in nature. Whether you’re a hiker, a runner, or just looking for a scenic walk, this route is a must-visit destination in Barcelona.

Montjuïc Castle

Montjuïc Castle is a historic fortress located on a hill overlooking the city of Barcelona. Originally built in 1640 as a military fortress, the castle has played an important role in the city’s history, serving as a prison during the Franco regime and later as a museum and cultural centre.

Visitors to Montjuïc Castle can explore the fortress walls and ramparts, which offer stunning views of the city and the Mediterranean Sea. The castle is also home to a museum showcasing the fortress’s history and the role it played in Barcelona’s past. One of the most interesting exhibits is the collection of weapons and military artefact’s, including cannons, swords, and firearms.

In addition to its historical significance, Montjuïc Castle is also a popular destination for cultural events and performances. The castle hosts a variety of concerts, theatre productions, and other cultural events throughout the year, making it a hub of creativity and artistic expression. Whether you’re interested in history or culture or just want to enjoy the views from the top of the hill, Montjuïc Castle is a must-visit destination in Barcelona.

