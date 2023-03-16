Three Meme Coins that could change your fortunes in the ongoing Bear Market – Dogecoin, Shiba Inu and Big Eyes Coin

By EWN • 16 March 2023 • 14:30

Meme coins are a rapidly growing crypto category within the industry. These cryptos share various similarities and are notable within the crypto community for possessing massive utility capable of achieving up to a 100x increase in value overnight. While this particularly makes them volatile, it is a desired attribute in the current climate as it means that they can yield a ridiculous amount of profit for crypto investors quickly. You are unlikely to get such returns from any other crypto category within the industry.

Meme coins are easy to spot thanks to their similarities to popular Internet memes and events. The recent crypto pump that has seen many poor-performing cryptos from last year back up within the crypto market has also affected meme coins, making them ideal investment options in the current climate. This piece discusses three highly promising meme coins that could change investors’ fortunes in the ongoing bear market and beyond. Here’s what makes Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Big Eyes Coin (BIG) ideal investment options in the ongoing bear market.

Dogecoin (DOGE) back on track within the Crypto Market

Dogecoin (DOGE), like many other top twenty cryptocurrencies by market cap, was a victim of the ongoing bear market last year. The token’s stock plummeted significantly thanks to several brief spells of bullish activity within the crypto market. Dogecoin (DOGE) is notable within the global crypto community for its fast speeds, low gas fees and fast processing times. Recently, the token has been hailed as an ideal cryptocurrency that could potentially scale for global adoption.

One of Dogecoin’s most popular uses is as a tipping service on social media platforms like Twitter and Reddit. The token could provide much value for investor portfolios in the ongoing bear market and is available on crypto platforms, such as Binance and Coinbase.

Meme Community Token, Shiba Inu (SHIB) back on track

Meme coin industry giant. Shiba Inu (SHIB) is back on track within the crypto market thanks to the several brief spells of bullish activity that has rocked the cryptocurrency industry in quarter one. Shiba Inu (SHIB), which is the native cryptocurrency of the Shiba Inu ecosystem, is a popular meme currency with notable features, such as a massive supply, fast transaction speeds and confirmation times. The token is the cryptocurrency industry’s first completely decentralised token and is part of an initiative that exists to foster decentralised community building within the crypto community.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is the second largest meme coin by market cap, only behind the popular Dogecoin (DOGE). The token is listed on prominent crypto platforms like Binance and Coinbase.

Cat-based Meme Coin, Big Eyes Coin (BIG)

Unlike the majority of meme coins within the cryptocurrency industry that are dog-based, Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a cat-based meme currency that is attracting a lot of interest from the crypto community. The token boasts several attractive features, such as a massive supply (one billion tokens in total) and gas fee free transactions, all of which make it ideal for all kinds of crypto operations within the industry.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is currently on presale and could be a valuable portfolio addition in the current climate. For more information on the token, click any of the following links.

Sponsored

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido