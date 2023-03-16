TikTok banned from government devices in the UK as list of global bans mount up

By Sarah Newton-John • 16 March 2023 • 14:26

TikTok causing concern/Shutterstock Images

UK Cabinet Office minister, Oliver Dowden has announced Thursday March 16 that TikTok will be banned from government devices, following in the footsteps of a number of global organisations.

The EU Commission and more than half of US states and Congress have already introduced a ban over concerns around potential cyber attacks.

In a statement to parliament, Mr Dowden said there “could” be a risk to how government data and information is used by the app

He said that that while TikTok use is “limited”, banning it is good cyber “hygiene” – and brings the UK in line with the US, Canada and the EU.

TikTok has been under increasing scrutiny over its security and data privacy, with concerns it could be used to promote pro-Beijing views or gather user data – something TikTok strongly denies.

TikTok said it was “disappointed” with the government’s decision.

A spokesperson said: “We believe these bans have been based on fundamental misconceptions and driven by wider geopolitics, in which TikTok, and our millions of users in the UK, play no part.

“We remain committed to working with the government to address any concerns but should be judged on facts and treated equally to our competitors.”

In related news, car thefts are booming in the US thanks to a viral TikTok video that exposed a vulnerability in certain Kia and Hyundai models.

The video which first appeared in 2021 and regained popularity in July 2022, showed how to easily hijack certain models of Kia and Hyundai vehicles using only a USB cord.

While the video was quickly taken down by TikTok each time it resurfaced, the damage was done: 70% of the cars stolen in Milwaukee last year and 50% of the cars stolen in Chicago this year were from the two South Korean manufacturers.

The situation has become so critical that two major auto-insurance companies, State Farm and Progressive, have stopped insuring vulnerable Kia and Hyundai models.

