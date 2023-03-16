Turkey considers separating Finland’s NATO application from Sweden’s to ratify it

By Betty Henderson • 16 March 2023 • 13:32

Turkish President Erdogan has been accused of stalling on ratifying Swedne and Finland’s NATO applications, but may ratify Finland’s separately shortly. Photo credit: Recep Tayyip Erdoğan (via Facebook)

TURKEY hinted that it may ratify Finland’s membership of the NATO alliance. Speaking on Wednesday, March 15, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan suggested that Ankara could withdraw its veto, allowing the Scandinavian country to join the military alliance separately from neighbouring Sweden.

Finland and Sweden broke their long-standing nonalignment policies in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and applied to join NATO. All 30 NATO members approved the countries’ applications to join, with 28 already ratifying their accession, except for Turkey and Hungary who vetoed the application.

Turkey’s opposition to Sweden joining NATO centres around ideological issues including the country’s supposed light-handed approach to groups it considers”terror” organisations or existential threats, including Kurdish groups. Officials in Turkey have also expressed their outrage at anti-Islam protests in Sweden.

Erdogan has less issues with Finland’s application however, announcing “We will do our part. We will keep our promise. We will meet with the President and fulfil the promise we made”.

The Finnish Prime Minister, Sauli Niinisto arrived in Turkey on Thursday, March 16 and will tour areas affected by the devastating earthquake last month.