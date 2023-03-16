TWENTY-EIGHTY-FOUR

By David Worboys • 16 March 2023 • 10:14

Photo Credits: perspectivemag.co.uk and the Sunday Post

By 1964 I had read all George Orwell´s novels, short stories and essays with the sole exception of “1984”. I left this for another 20 years, finally reading it in Luxembourg – in 1984.

He wrote it in 1948 and much of what he foresaw had come to pass by 1984. It is proving even more relevant as we head towards 2084 – or 2048, even. Orwell predicted the loss of personal freedom to supervision by the state autocracy (Big Brother). Unsurprisingly, his predictions are far more fascinating and more substantial than mine.

What will our planet be like in 2084? The speed of change makes it impossible to look that far ahead. The development of artificial intelligence, medicine and technology and, of course, the likelihood of self-destruction through global inhumanity, potential nuclear war and climate change. Massive natural disasters may significantly eclipse those suffered over recent years in Japan, Pakistan, Somalia, Turkey and Syria, as they replace birth control as a means of “controlling” populations.

By 2084, the UK will have split into four separate Republics of England, Wales, Scotland and Ulster. King Kevin has abdicated and briefly became interim President of England, before being replaced following a referendum. But let´s look at 2048.

King William V is on the throne. The Prime Minister is tattooed up to the nostrils. The Archbishop of Canterbury sports a ponytail and an Alice band. The Church of England gives its blessing to any man who wants to marry his dog or horse. Public lavatories are all unisex and neither they nor the populace any longer discriminate between the genders (male, female and not quite sure).

Apart from the goalposts, Association football will have become indistinguishable from Rugby and the two will have merged into a wrestling and spitting game called Goal.

Proper written and spoken English is no longer considered necessary, as teachers have surrendered in the battle against Twitter and the media. And what about the year 2030?

Before a film is transmitted on television: “This film contains scenes of extreme violence from the start. Please switch off immediately if you are of a nervous disposition”. After the film: “If you have been affected by any of the scenes of violence or any other issues in this film, you can obtain help and support which is available from the following organisations ….”

Yes, you´ve guessed it. The film is a classic Tom and Jerry cartoon transmitted in about seven years’ time, as the fabric of our trembling society has degenerated further and lies in tatters. Or it could apply to almost any Laurel and Hardy or Charlie Chaplin film.

Back in the late twentieth century, “Spitting Image” portrayed Margaret Thatcher clouting members of her cabinet round the head while, in “Fawlty Towers”, Basil inflicted slaps and kicks on the cringing Manuel. How on earth could such violence get past the censors in those days?

