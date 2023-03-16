By Imran Khan • 16 March 2023 • 18:20

UK teacher living in Thailand found dead inside apartment Image: Craig Schuler Shutterstock.com

Teacher from the UK was found dead inside his apartment in Thailand where he had moved to live and work

A British teacher who had been working in Thailand has been found dead inside his apartment, as per an inquest after his death.

James David Michael, who was from Cardiff, had been living in Thailand for only two and half weeks and had travelled to the country to take the position as a teacher for a year.

Investigations revealed that Michael was found hanged inside his Thailand apartment on February 23, although the cause of his death has yet not been confirmed, as per Wales Online.

During the inquest hearing, which took place at Pontypridd Coroners court on Thursday, March 16, the court was informed that Michael had been identified on March 7, which was followed by a post-mortem examination held at the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff on March 13.

The cause of death will be revealed after further investigations.

However, a statement by coroner Patricia Morgan said that “there was reason to believe his death was violent or unnatural”.

The inquest was then adjourned, to allow for more time for investigations.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.