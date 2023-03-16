By Imran Khan • 16 March 2023 • 15:16

Ukrainian refugees including children HOMELESS again after horrific fire engulfs historic building in UK. Image: @Hiltonholloway Twitter.com

A horrific fire engulfed several buildings in the UK, including one which housed families of Ukrainian refugees, leaving them homeless once again.

The incident happened in the Angel Inn in Midhurst, West Sussex, during the early hours of Thursday, March 16.

Emergency services attended to four people on the scene but said that no one else had been injured during the fire.

Donations are now being collected by locals in Sussex to help them, as so far it is not clear as to where the refugees will be spending the night.

“We’ve been helping Ukrainians since the start of the war, gathering aid and shipping tonnes and tonnes of stuff from West Sussex to Ukraine,” said Andrew Ashton-Smith, who works as a volunteer t Petworth Ukraine Relief, cited by Mail Online.

He further added, “’We will dip into what we’ve already collected to help the Ukrainian refugees”.

“It has been a harrowing set of events for them, particularly as some have been faced with seriously war-torn arrangements to start with”, he continued.

A statement by West Sussex Fire and Rescue Services said, “Over 30 people have been evacuated from the building and firefighters are working hard to bring the fire under control”.

