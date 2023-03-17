The Councillor for Tourism, Maria Garcia, has indicated that the transfer of the Tourist Office responds to the need to “find a definitive location, recover spaces that improve our historic quarter, find a location with easier parking and in the heart of the city”.

“The opening of the new building gives us independence from the City Council itself and allows us to take advantage of the beautiful Plaza del Carmen as a meeting point,” she added.

The General Director of Tourism for Valencia, Erick Campos, confirmed: “Orihuela is a strategic point in its tourist offer, it is a multi-product destination, where culture and gastronomy stand out and we need Orihuela to act as the driving force of the region.”

For more information head to the website: [email protected], email: [email protected], call: (+34) 965 304 645 or WhatsApp: (+34) 673 836 385.

