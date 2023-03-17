890 athletes of up to eight nationalities in Torremolinos throughout March

There will be 27 football teams, 6 swimming teams, 4 athletics teams and 2 multi-sports teams staying in the town, contributing to the deseasonalisation of the municipality during the winter period.

The presence of these 890 athletes in the municipality has a direct impact on the economy of the town, which is firmly committed to so-called sports tourism as an element to diversify the offer of the municipality and encourage the presence of visitors throughout the year.

Last year a total of 2,172 sportspeople from 15 countries passed through Torremolinos, visits which had a direct economic impact of €1,197,940.

The climate, the extensive hotel facilities, the sports facilities and the proximity of Torremolinos to Malaga international airport make the town the spearhead of a tourist segment which complements the traditional sun and beach offer and which adds to the aspiration to break the seasonal nature of the sport.

