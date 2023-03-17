AENA: “Spanish airlines schedule 4.4% more seats for Summer 2023 than 2019 (pre-pandemic)”

Airlines have scheduled 221.8 million seats and nearly 1.3 million commercial operations in AENA’s network of airports for the summer season, which starts on March 26.

The airports of Adolfo-Suarez Madrid-Barajas, Josep Tarradellas Barcelona-El Prat, Palma de Mallorca, Malaga-Costa del Sol, Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernandez, Ibiza and Gran Canaria are the ones with the largest number of seats available

Palma de Mallorca has seen an increase of 30.3 million seats which is an eight per cent increase on the year prior to Covid.

The airports of AENA’s network have a total of 2,950 routes scheduled for the summer season, 39 more than in the summer of 2019.

It must be noted that this seating and movement schedule may always be subject to changes by the airlines.

