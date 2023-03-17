Aesan issues health alert for Listeria in slices of cecina in olive oil of Lidl and Pajariel brands

By Chris King • 17 March 2023 • 0:27

Image of a pack of cecina in olive oil. Credit: Aesan

Slices of cecina in olive oil of both the Lidl and Pajariel brands have been issued with a health alert by Aesan, the Spanish Agency for Food Safety and Nutrition.

Aesan, the Spanish Agency for Food Safety and Nutrition issued a food alert this Thursday, March 16, due to the presence of Listeria in sliced ​​cecina in olive oil marketed by the Pajariel and Lidl brands. The affected lot number for both brands is 30203, as reported by the consumer’s organisation, FACUA.

Cecina is salt-cured, air-dried beef, and is truly a delicacy of Spain. Marketed in 100-gram containers, the product in question has an expiration date of July 11, 2023. The German distribution chain already reported this food alert a few days ago.

This information has been transferred to the competent authorities of the autonomous communities through the Coordinated System for Rapid Information Exchange (SCIRI), in order to verify the withdrawal of the affected products from the marketing channels.

People who have sliced ​​jerky from the affected batch at home are recommended to refrain from consuming it. In the case of having already consumed it and presented symptoms compatible with listeriosis (vomiting, diarrhoea, or fever), it is advisable to go to a health centre.

