AI predicts Spanish team line up for next two UEFA EURO 2024 qualifying games

By Sarah Newton-John • 17 March 2023 • 12:04

Spain to play next weekend/Shutterstock Images

Artificial Intelligence company Olocip reports on the 26 players who, based on the accumulated value with all the actions this season, should be called up for the matches against Norway (Saturday, March 25) and, later, against Scotland (Tuesday, March 28). March).

Spain’s record vs Norway: W5 D2 L1 (W4 in Spain)

Spain´s record vs Scotland: W2 D0 L1

The Olocip list is as follows:

As reported by Diario AS, the list is as follows:

Goalkeepers: David Raya (5.06), Kepa (3.87), Remiro (3.52).

Defenders: Pau Torres (3.85), David García (3.68), Pablo Marí (3.03), Hermoso (2.90), Grimaldo (4.68), Gayá (3.14), Javi Galán ( 2.26), Pedro Porro (2.30).

Midfielders: Rodri (5.71), Gabri Veiga (5.24), Darder (4.22), Sancet (3.95), Aleix García (3.56), Parejo (2.93), Pedri (2, 65), Aguado (2.22), Zubimendi (2.17), Álvaro García (2.61).

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram