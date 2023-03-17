Alicante doubles the number of users of the Santa Barbara Castle shuttle bus

The bus network, MIA, recorded a total of 7,682 passengers in February, up 117 per cent from 4,075 in January.

The Councillor for Transport, Manuel Villar, highlighted “the good acceptance of the extension of the shuttle bus route to Santa Barbara Castle by users and tourists, who now have the opportunity to go up to the fortress by bus from the Postiguet beach itself and then return to the same point.”

“If we compare the number of users between December (3,542) and February (7,682) it has more than doubled, which demonstrates the effectiveness of the measure and the good reception of the extension of the line and its terminus:”

The new line to the castle starts running every day at 9:40 am and runs until 7:40 pm, which is the last departure from Puerta del Mar to the fortress, from where the last convoy returns at 8:00 pm.

The departure frequency is every 40 minutes, which means that the bus makes 16 journeys a day in each direction.

