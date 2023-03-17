Benalmadena renews beach furniture in preparation for the start of the tourist season

Adding: “With a significant investment of close to €500,000 euros in beach equipment.”

“Every year we manage to renew the blue flags, and this is a consequence of the quality of the services we offer, but we want to go further: our goal is to achieve more accessible beaches with excellent services, which requires significant investment.”

He continued: “We are continuing with our plan to improve the beaches in the run-up to Easter: we are improving and incorporating new material and furniture on all the beaches in the town.”

“16 new footbaths, four showers and 20 platforms for water drainage will be added to the beaches.”

“This acquisition is part of the grant we received to make Carvajal beach accessible, and also includes six new lifeguard and toilet modules.”

