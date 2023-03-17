Big Eyes Coin, Avalanche, and Cardano are Solid Crypto Projects for 2023

By EWN • 17 March 2023 • 10:00

If you are looking for crypto projects to invest in, you are in the right place. This piece will discuss three promising cryptocurrencies and what makes them valuable. You’d also learn about their unique features, utilities, and tokens.

Big Eyes Coin has raised over $31 million

As a new meme coin, its approach to memes is not the general way of using Shiba Inu dog on branding or doing it the hype way. First, the Big Eyes Coin is cat-themed, creating a crypto cathouse. Next, it drives marketing with fundamental utilities and not just hype.

From Big Eyes coin’s website, there is a clear roadmap on how it intends to grow the project. It also has a non-plagiarised whitepaper. It shows that Big Eyes means serious business and is no ‘copycat.’

Another exciting aspect of the Big Eyes coin project is its NFT categories. The team knows that cute is currency. So, they are leveraging this knowledge to create eye-catching cat-themed NFTs for their community. These NFTs will start on a great foot as there will be the Sushi Crew, an exclusive NFT club, to support the collection. Members of this crew will be rewarded when they hold NFTs.

No coin can be discussed without looking at its tokenomics. The Big Eyes coin cutenomics shows the importance of community. The distribution will majorly put the coin in the hands of the community. Aside from the 5% marketing budget, the rest of the 200 billion tokens are meant for the community. 75% split will be available on public presale, 5% for the charity wallet, and the rest of the tokens will be locked in a liquidity pool. Nothing will be going to a team wallet, developer wallet, or reserve. To finish it off, no buy or sale taxes on transactions.

Another commendable factor for investors is how much the Big Eyes coin has raised on pre-sales. It has raised over $31 million and shows the amount of demand for the Big Eyes Coin. If you’d like to join the Big Eyes Coin, you should do that fast, as the tokens are selling out quickly.

Will ADA pump hard with Cardano Midnight?

Cardano is a third-generation blockchain protocol designed to be scalable and sustainable. It utilises a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism. Cardano is also an open-source protocol that enables developers to build DApps.

As one fantastic blockchain protocol, Cardano has struggled to remain relevant and see its coin grow in value. With the slow growth rate, many have gone on to call the ADA, Cardano coin, a stablecoin.

In late 2022, the protocol increased efficiency, and we saw how positive sentiments increased over the internet. First, Cardano NFTs gained traction. Next was Cardano Midnight. Cardano Midnight is believed to bring value to the blockchain as it is a sidechain built to enable privacy.

Privacy is a significant concern for the blockchain ecosystem. If the privacy narrative continues to increase, more growth should come to Cardano.

Avalanche’s Tokenomics makes it interesting

Avalanche is a highly scalable blockchain protocol that allows developers to build DApps using Solidity. One of the things that have given Avalanche value is its native coin, $AVAX. The coin is capped at a supply of 720 million. Half of this supply has been distributed at launch, while the remainder will be minted as staking rewards. Although AVAX is highly incentivised, all validator rewards are established on Proof of Correctness and Proof of Uptime. So, the circulating supply stays low.

In addition, fees on Avalanche are burnt, further decreasing the supply. This is quite unlike other popular blockchains. All these factors point to the fact that once massive news hits Avalanche, the price may likely increase as demand won’t match the supply.

To not miss out on the fantastic opportunities that Big Eyes Coin presents, jump on the presale.

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido