Brakes and tyres overwhelmingly cause most ‘dangerous’ MOT failures

Problems with brakes and tyres are more likely to lead to the most serious failures, according to DVSA data analysed by the RAC.

Failures for non-working headlights, indicators and reflectors accounted for just over a quarter (25.5 per cent) of all MOT failures in the 12 months to March 2022, while faulty or broken suspensions represented just under a fifth (19.4 per cent) of all failures.

Problems with brakes (16.4 per cent) and tyres (12 per cent) were the third and fourth biggest reasons for an MOT failure, with bad visibility – likely cracks on windscreens – rounding up the top five, representing just 8.7 per cent of all MOT failures.

While a third of all initial MOT tests of cars, vans and small passenger vehicles the equivalent to 7.3m vehicles resulted in a fail and mean drivers need to fork out for remedial repair work, nearly one-in-10 tests, 8 per cent, equivalent to 2.4m vehicles worryingly result in a fail where at least one dangerous defect had been found.