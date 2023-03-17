By Anna Ellis • 17 March 2023 • 8:44
Brakes and tyres overwhelmingly cause most ‘dangerous’ MOT failures. Image: Gorodenkoff / Shutterstock.com
Problems with brakes and tyres are more likely to lead to the most serious failures, according to DVSA data analysed by the RAC.
Failures for non-working headlights, indicators and reflectors accounted for just over a quarter (25.5 per cent) of all MOT failures in the 12 months to March 2022, while faulty or broken suspensions represented just under a fifth (19.4 per cent) of all failures.
Problems with brakes (16.4 per cent) and tyres (12 per cent) were the third and fourth biggest reasons for an MOT failure, with bad visibility – likely cracks on windscreens – rounding up the top five, representing just 8.7 per cent of all MOT failures.
While a third of all initial MOT tests of cars, vans and small passenger vehicles the equivalent to 7.3m vehicles resulted in a fail and mean drivers need to fork out for remedial repair work, nearly one-in-10 tests, 8 per cent, equivalent to 2.4m vehicles worryingly result in a fail where at least one dangerous defect had been found.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories; remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.