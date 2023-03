By Chris King • 17 March 2023 • 18:16

ANOTHER English Premier League manager axed

English Premier League club Crystal Palace have sacked their French manager Patrick Vieira.

English Premier League club Crystal Palace announced this morning, Friday, March 17, that they have parted company with Patrick Vieira. The former Arsenal and France international star had endured a disastrous run that saw the Eagles without a win so far in 2023.

Crystal Palace Football Club can confirm that Patrick Vieira has left his post as First Team Manager.#CPFC — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) March 17, 2023

His side suffered a third consecutive defeat by losing 1-0 to Brighton this Wednesday 15. They currently lie 12th in the league but are only separated from 18th-placed Bournemouth by three points, with the south-coast club having a game in hand over Palace. The side has notched just 21 goals in 27 games.

A statement from Palace read: Crystal Palace Football Club can confirm that Patrick Vieira has left his post as First Team Manager. Three members of Patrick’s coaching staff – Osian Roberts, Kristian Wilson and Said Aigoun – have also left the club”.