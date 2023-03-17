Breath of fresh air as Spanish authorities move towards offshore wind farms

By Betty Henderson • 17 March 2023 • 15:49

Spanish authorities are seeking to expand the country’s offshore wind farms to generate more clean energy. Photo credit: Alex DeCiccio / Wikimedia Commons

SPAIN could become a green hydrogen powerhouse thanks to its potential in offshore wind energy. The national government approved the first Marine Spatial Plan (MSP) on Thursday, March 16, aiming to increase floating wind turbines.

The plan aims to reserve almost 5,000 kilometres squared of space at sea for floating wind turbines. It will also meet criteria set out in the National Integrated Energy and Climate Plan (PNIEC), which aims to achieve between 1 and 3 GW of offshore wind energy by the end of the decade, a technology that could be key to the development of green hydrogen projects.

However, there are challenges posed by offshore wind farms in Spain. The main challenge to offshore wind farms in Spain is the depth of the sea, which prevents the installation of foundations below 50 metres. The main alternative is the prospect of floating wind turbines, but their costs remain high, due to specific material requirements. Environmentalists have also raised concerns about the impact of floating wind turbines on the natural landscape.

Despite the challenges, Spain is moving forward with offshore wind farms, which could be critical for the country’s future hydrogen projects.