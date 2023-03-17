Business boost as Torrevieja receives major grant from EU for commercial area

By Betty Henderson • 17 March 2023 • 12:43

The Mayor of Torrevieja, Rosario Martínez Chazarra announces the grant which will be used for a range of business and sustainability initiatives. Photo credit: Ayuntamiento de Torrevieja

TORREVIEJA has been awarded a major grant from the European Union to transform its central commercial area into a modern, innovative, and competitive hub. City Mayor, Rosario Martínez Chazarra announced the investment on Thursday, March 16, saying it totals a whopping €1,530,892.

The city won the grant for its game-changing initiative, “Fostering Competitiveness, Innovation, and Modernisation of the Central Commercial Area of Torrevieja” beat out fierce competition from major cities like Valencia and Barcelona and was ranked the second-best project in its category in the Valencia region with an impressive approval rating of 98 per cent from judges.

The project is broken down into five key areas, each designed to bring the commercial area into the 21st century: digital transformation, point-of-sale transformation, sustainability and circular economy, supply chain sensitivity and training, and the implementation of an urban shopping centre.

Each of the categories aim to transform the modern shopping experience in the city centre by introducing new features including digital lockers for click and collect orders, zero emission delivery vehicles and green leisure areas for shoppers to take a break in.