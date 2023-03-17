Business tourism confirmed as major driving force for tourism in Madrid

This figure represents 87 per cent of that obtained in 2019, before the pandemic, and which corroborates the good performance close to full recovery of this industry in the capital.

According to a report by Braintrust measuring meetings tourism in the city of Madrid in 2022, accommodation and extra-meeting expenses on shopping, leisure and/or catering were the items to which the highest percentage of expenditure was allocated, with 38 per cent and 30 per cent respectively.

The rest was spent on registration (18 per cent), and consumption by accompanying persons (4 per cent).

It is also worth noting the high level of spending by international trade visitors, who accounted for 29 per cent of the total number of participants.

Their average expenditure stood at €1,539 in 2022, compared to €753 for domestic tourists. In total, this visitor’s spending accounts for 40 per cent of the total.