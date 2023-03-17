Dogecoin and Shiba Inu return to uptrend; Lockyourcrypto.com ensures safe shelter to your Pet-Coins

By EWN • 17 March 2023 • 10:30

Dogecoin and Shiba Inu, the pioneers of the meme-coin market, have returned to the uptrend along with other major coins in the market. Both coins have suffered a downfall since the Silvergate bank openly declared its insolvency crisis in a letter to the US Securities And Exchange Commission. The subsequent fall of the SVB and Signature bank didn’t give the breathing space for the crypto market to recover. But the recent developments in the crypto industry and changes in the traditional banking sector have helped Dogecoin and Shiba Inu to trade in the green along with other prominent meme-coins.

Dogecoin is back on green track

Dogecoin was introduced in the market as fun content in 2013. But soon after its launch, Dogecoin developed its own online community and reached a market capitalisation of over 85 billion dollars in May 2021. In the same year, SpaceX, an American spacecraft company founded by Elon Musk, announced a rideshare mission to the moon funded by Dogecoin. Elon Musk has openly endorsed Dogecoin on a television show and influenced the price of Dogecoin several times before. Although the coin has been enjoying the support of one of the richest men in the world for the past few years, it couldn’t stop from falling after the crypto-friendly banks’ insolvency crisis hit the market in March

Over the past thirty days, the coin decreased by 30% in its price. Over the past 14 days, since the subsequent collapse of the US banks came to light, Dogecoin suffered an 8.9% dip in its price. But after the Consumer Price Index increased by 6% from a year ago, it eased the tension in the crypto market, resulting in the resurgence of Dogecoin. With inflation slowing, investors believe the Fed Reserve may pause or lower the interest rate hike in the next cycle which will further boost the crypto market.

Shiba Inu Recovers

Shiba Inu is the second largest cryptocurrency in the market that features Shiba Inu breed dogs as its mascot. Launched in 2020, the coin has created a loyal community in a short period of time. Shiba Inu has been experiencing a downtrend since late February. The coin has not been able to come back to the green trend despite giving exciting announcements such as the launch of the Shibarium, a layer 2 blockchain solution. As If the existing market conditions were not hard enough, the insolvency crisis of the crypto-friendly banks further worsened the value of the Shiba Inu. But the US government’s intervention to help insolvent banks and the recently released Consumer price index helped it recover from the weeks-long slump. Over the past 14 days, the price of the SHIB has decreased by 7.9%. But, on Tuesday, it recorded a rise of more than 2%. As the market is expected to continue the uptrend, Shiba Inu can utilise the situation to regain its lost glory.

Safe shelter for the Meme-Coins

Once upon a time, investing in cryptocurrency was seen as a risky business. But the world realised the importance of this alternative finance system and started embracing it with a new set of rules to regulate them. As the adoption grows, so do the attacks on cryptocurrencies and digital assets.

In 2022 alone, cybercriminals looted nearly 4 billion dollars from crypto service providers. Euler, a crypto lending platform has become the latest victim of this cybertheft. It lost 197 million dollars a couple of days ago. These growing attacks on digital assets make the industry realise the importance of having a safe vault.

