Elche creates an additional 300 new parking spaces

The news was reported by the Councillor for Public Space, Hector Diez, who also recalled that a few days ago more than half a hundred parking spaces in the Vall d’Uixo round, in the Carrus industrial estate came into operation.

In the last few months, more than half a thousand parking spaces have been created in Rocio, Formentera and Benijofar streets, next to the recently inaugurated garden in Homage to the Victims of COVID-19.

More than 350 parking spaces will soon be created on the site adjacent to the Sixto Marco Secondary School and in the streets Costa Rica and Hiladores, which will meet the Government Team’s objective of creating 1,000 new parking spaces in less than a year.

