Flying high: Innovative airplane cabin designs showcased in awards

By Sarah Newton-John • 17 March 2023 • 11:32

Airline innovations on the horizon/Shutterstock Images

From a cabin concept that completely eradicates the middle seat to a swanky design that takes single-aisle aircraft business class to a new level, this year’s Crystal Cabin Awards shortlist offers an exciting glimpse at aviation’s potential future, according to CNN Travel.

Every year the Crystal Cabin Awards showcase innovative ideas that reconceptualize the airplane cabin experience. There are eight categories, with awards spotlighting everything from eco-friendly innovations – such as an AI-based food waste app idea from German airline Lufthansa – to next generation concepts straight from the university classroom.

Julia Grosser, a spokesperson for the Crystal Cabin Award Association, says this year’s shortlist suggests aviation is turning a corner after the uncertainty of the peak pandemic years.

“Airlines, manufacturers, and suppliers are heavily investing in their onboard products again,” Grosser tells CNN Travel, pointing to the “significant innovation visible even in economy class – from bunk beds to better connectivity.”

Among the shortlisted cabin innovations is Air New Zealand’s “Skynest” concept, which envisages bookable sleeping pods made up of six lie-flat bunk beds, designed to give economy long-haul passengers the opportunity to get some proper shuteye.

Other shortlisted concepts include Adient Aerospace’s “Front-Row Business Class Retreat,” designed by the aerospace company in cooperation with Boeing EnCore Interiors. This idea is an elevated short-haul business class: a lie-flat bed, loads of storage for luggage, minibar, library and space for another passenger to join you for a meeting or catch-up.

Another shortlisted entry, Euphony, is a new airplane seat concept. Euphony does away with the need for a personal headset. Instead, speakers are installed in each individual seat’s headrest, with sound levels perfected so passengers can enjoy their choice of inflight entertainment without being overheard or disturbed by their neighbour.

The Crystal Cabin Awards finalists are set to be announced in May, while the winners will be announced in June

