From Memes to Brands: How Altcoins Dogecoin, Shiba Inu and Dogetti are creating their own niche

The recent shutdown of three major banks in the U.S., Silvergate, Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, caused ripples across the cryptocurrency market. These banks were not just crypto-friendly but also worked with crypto companies as exchanges. Amidst such a critical scenario, altcoins such as Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB) and the new meme coin Dogetti (DETI) are coming up as a brand-new ray of hope to the otherwise sullen investors.

Billy Markus and Elon Musk keep DOGE going

In the past week, Elon’s tweet about losing interest in cryptocurrencies and shifting it to artificial intelligence badly hit the price of Dogecoin (DOGE). Elon, who called himself Dogefather, has always been the foundation on which the Dogecoin Brand was constructed. Celebrities like Musk and Snoop Dog being vocal about their love for Dogecoin has made it the talk of the Twitter town.

Billy Markus, the co-founder of the meme token DOGE along with Jackson Palmer, tweeted recently on the current situation of the financial markets. His Twitter name is Shibetoshi Nakamoto, a joke on the anonymous BTC creator Satoshi Nakamoto, much like Dogecoin was meant to be a joke on Bitcoin. He said that every single thing about modern financial markets is “batshit insane stupidity”. Interestingly the conversation was joined by none other than Musk himself, saying that Markus is “not far wrong”.

The price of DOGE has shown a rise by 7.84% over the past 24 hours. The current price is $0.7384 higher than it was last week. The bulls seem to keep the situation under control as the rise may continue to the $0.075 zone.

Shiba Inu avoids death cross formation

Shiba Inu (SHIB) has been on a rollercoaster ride lately. SHIB’s short-term moving average was crossing below the long-term moving average, which could have caused a potential downtrend for the altcoin. But the prices have been going up since the past two days, and traders are hoping that this might be the sign of recovery for Shiba Inu.

The return of USDC to $1 peg is also a major factor for SHIB’s recovery. The current price of a SHIB token is $0.00001103, with a market cap of $6.05 billion (at the time of writing this article). Despite the crypto Whales divesting a whopping 10 trillion SHIB, according to the blockchain data, SHIB is up by 7% in the last 24 hour period.

Dogetti on the path to becoming Top Doge

Dogetti (DETI) is a revolutionary new meme coin that aspires to become the top doge in the cryptocurrency market. Currently in the stage 2 of its Initial coin offering (ICO), it has already raised a whopping $572,472 USDT. Priced at $0.00029166, it is predicted that the hike at the launch will be 900% of stage 1 price. Such a steep rise prediction has made Dogetti the favourite meme coin among the investors already.

Owned and controlled by the community, Dogetti values loyalty and shared purpose among the holders. The goal is to shift wealth into the DeFi ecosystem. Family lies at the core, and Dogetti wants to create generational wealth for all the members of its community.

To welcome the new family members and show some love to old ones, Dogetti has come up with a new promo code DON50. One has to apply this code at the time of the purchase to avail 50% additional DETI tokens as a reward. Dogetti is leaving no stone unturned to gain popularity in the crypto world and be a massive brand in the near future.

