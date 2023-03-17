Funambulista ´tightrope walker´ Diego Cantero still touring

By Sarah Newton-John • 17 March 2023 • 13:22

Funambulista are on tour/Shutterstock Images

Murcian singer in the group Funambulista (tightrope walker) Diego Cantero is enjoying lots of media attention currently for his appearances on TV´s Pasapalabra program; he spoke to RNE recently.

“I am lucky to have been building a team of people along the way that has made me take the step, dare to make all the decisions and know that the successes and the errors will depend more than ever on me and above all in the future those songs will be mine and my people,” Diego said.

In May of last year he began his new tour, with which he is touring the entire country presenting his new songs, both in an acoustic and electric format, with a forceful and energetic live show.

Born in Molina del Segura and soon, (on April 6), he will be 41 years old. He is married and has two children. “They stole hours of work from me, but they expanded my heart.”

At the age of 5 he already played the guitar and the piano, and began to sing in a choir. Listening to the ballad ‘Temblando’ by Hombres G, he knew that he wanted to be a singer and he has fulfilled his dream.

Diego released three solo albums (Cuento s (2000), Descalzo (2003) and Toma (2005) and in his group he has seven, recorded since 2010. The previous one, Origen, was acoustic .

The pandemic changed his way of seeing life and his career. Animal, made in 2022, was recorded with his own record company, Señorita Rock & Roll, in a move away from Sony Records since 2016. It is “more instinctive, more focused, more selfish and more visceral, less reflective. Instinct led me directly to the word animal.”

Diego reveals he is claustrophobic and also has a phobia of needles, but he prefers to write music about the troubles of the heart.

Family means everything to him, and especially women, from his grandmother to his daughter Irene, for whom he wrote the song ‘I’ll be here’.

He does not hesitate to support young talents. “Talent makes me fall in love, and when you see someone with talent, who is hard-working, who likes music and not what surrounds it, they have me there.”

Funambulista, the band Diego has with Sergio Bernal, Tato Latorre, Francesco Severino and Alejandro Martínez, are touring: Pamplona, ​​Bilbao, Málaga and Talavera de la Reina (Toledo) are their next stops.

