Kremlin spokesman considers Putin arrest warrant ‘outrageous and unacceptable’ and ‘null and void’

Earlier on Friday, the ICC announced that it had issued arrest warrants for Putin and the presidential commissioner for children’s rights, Maria Lvova-Belova. The International Criminal Court was established by the 1998 Rome Statute. It is not part of the UN and is accountable to countries that have ratified the statute. Countries that are not a party to the statute include Russia (signed but not ratified), the United States (signed but later withdrew), and China (did not sign the statute). In 2016, Putin signed a decree under which Russia would not become a member of the ICC. According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, this court “did not justify the hopes placed on it and did not become a truly independent body of international justice”. ___________________________________________________________ Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.