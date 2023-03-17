Kremlin spokesman considers Putin arrest warrant ‘outrageous and unacceptable’ and ‘null and void’

By Chris King • 17 March 2023 • 23:43

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. Credit: ID1974/Shutterstock.com

Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov said Russia considered the decision of the ICC on a warrant for the arrest of Putin to be ‘outrageous and unacceptable’, and ‘null and void’.

Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin press secretary, speaking with reporters this Friday, March 17, informed them that the Russian Federation does not recognise the jurisdiction of the International Criminal Court (ICC). He said Russia considered its decisions null and void.

The Russian presidential spokesman was commenting on the issuance of an arrest warrant by this body for Russian leader Vladimir Putin, as reported by tass.ru.

“We consider the very posing of the question outrageous and unacceptable, Russia, like a number of states, does not recognise the jurisdiction of this court and, accordingly, any decisions of this kind are null and void for the Russian Federation from the point of view of law”, stated the Kremlin spokesman.

“That is, in fact, the only thing I would like and could tell you about this decision”, he added. Peskov did not comment on the clarifying question of whether this court decision will affect Putin’s visits to countries that do recognise the jurisdiction of the ICC. “I have nothing to add on this topic”, he concluded.