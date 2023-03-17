Legendary Brazilian soccer star Ronaldinho will appear in Malaga this month

By Sarah Newton-John • 17 March 2023 • 10:07

Ronaldhinho/Shutterstock Images

Ronaldinho will be honoured with the highest award from the MARCA sport newspaper at MARCA Sport Weekend, to be held in Malaga on March 24–26.

MARCA is thrilled to present the Brazilian star with the MARCA Leyenda, the highest prize awarded by the newspaper and which almost all football stars have: some who are no longer with us (Di Stéfano, Pelé, Maradona, Cruyff…); others who are already retired (Ronaldo, Zidane, Maldini…); and others who are legends in sports life, like Leo Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldinho, who turns 43 on Tuesday, will appear at the gala to give the official starting signal to the MARCA Sport Weekend. In addition to the MARCA Legend and his appearance at the gala on Friday, Dinho will appear on Saturday morning at Pier One to meet fans, young and old.

He will come from Barcelona, ​​where his teenage son is now playing, and will display his record in Malaga, a city that has barely had a chance to see him at La Rosaleda stadium. Dinho spent five seasons at Barça (2003-2008) and won the Champions League (05-06), as well as Leagues 04-05 and 05-06; and the 2005 and 2006 Spanish Super Cups.

The Brazilian legend Tostão claimed: “Ronaldinho has the dribbling skills of Rivelino, the vision of Gérson, the spirit and happiness of Garrincha, the pace, skill and power of Jairzinho and Ronaldo, the technical ability of Zico and the creativity of Romário.” Above all he had one, very special ability: he made you smile.”

— Sid Lowe after Ronaldinho’s retirement in January 2018

