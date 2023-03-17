Malaga Airport announces new direct flights to New York with United Airlines

By Chris King • 17 March 2023 • 2:01

United Airlines will fly three times weekly connecting Malaga Airport directly with Newark Airport in New York.

The American airline United Airlines announced this Wednesday, March 15, that it will open a new route between Malaga and New York. The non-stop flights will operate three times a week, connecting with Newark Airport.

These new flights to the Big Apple will start on Friday, June 2, 2023, making United the only airline to offer direct flights between Malaga and the United States.

The City of Malaga actively participated in a working group to promote air connectivity between the city and international destinations. This group was composed of the City of Malaga, Turismo Costa del Sol, Turismo Andaluz, Turespaña and Aena.

Rosa Sanchez, the councillor responsible for the City Promotion and Investment Promotion Area expressed her “satisfaction with this good news for Malaga, which is the result of the teamwork of several institutions for several months. We are very grateful to the U.S. airline because it has seen the potential that our city has”.

Francisco Salado, the president of the Provincial Council and Costa del Sol Tourism valued the direct flight and stressed: “now we have to continue working to make this new route a success so that the frequency can be extended and consolidated”.

Departures from Malaga airport will be at 11:55am with the arrival at New York’s Newark Airport at 2:30pm local time. These departures will be on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, on board a Boeing 757-200 aircraft, between June 2 and September 28, 2023.

Flights from New York will depart on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, with the first flight beginning on May 31 and ending on September 27, 2023. Departure will be at 8.30pm New York local time, with the plane arriving in Malaga at 10.10am local time.

The Boeing 757-200 aircraft that will operate this route have a total of 169 seats: 16 lie-flat seats in United Polaris business class and 153 in economy class, including 45 Economy Plus seats with legroom and more personal space.

According to United Airlines, United Polaris Business Class is a premium travel experience that prioritises relaxation and comfort, with quality in-flight meals, travel toiletries and lie-flat seats.

Newark Airport is located just 22.5km from Manhattan. This facility offers the fastest ground connection to many parts of the city, including AirTrain service to New York Penn Station in midtown Manhattan, with a travel time of under 30 minutes.

This new flight expands United’s existing year-round daily nonstop year-round service from Madrid and Barcelona to New York/Newark. It also operates a seasonal service from Madrid and Barcelona to Washington Dulles and from Tenerife and Palma de Mallorca to New York/Newark. A new seasonal service from Barcelona to Chicago O’Hare will begin on May 26, 2023.

United will be operating in a total of five cities in Spain, more than any other U.S. airline, and will be the only U.S. airline operating in Malaga, Tenerife, and Palma de Mallorca.

