MG4 EV named UK Car of the Year 2023

By Anna Ellis • 17 March 2023 • 9:02
The UK Car of the Year Awards (UKCOTY) is a wholly independent set of awards, designed to highlight and advise on the best new cars on the market specifically for UK customers. Now into its sixth year, the UK Car of the Year Awards are designed specifically for the UK car-buying public.
An expert panel of 27 automotive journalists praised the MG4 EV’s design, quality and outstanding value for money, recognising that the new fully electric hatchback puts zero emissions motoring within reach for more people than ever.
The MG4 EV has been crowned as the overall winner from a final list of seven popular new cars, ranking ahead of models from Dacia, Land Rover, Lotus, Kia and Toyota.
The model has also received recognition from Euro NCAP, achieving the maximum five-star safety rating following a rigorous testing process.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories; remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.