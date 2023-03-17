MG4 EV named UK Car of the Year 2023

The UK Car of the Year Awards (UKCOTY) is a wholly independent set of awards, designed to highlight and advise on the best new cars on the market specifically for UK customers. Now into its sixth year, the UK Car of the Year Awards are designed specifically for the UK car-buying public.

An expert panel of 27 automotive journalists praised the MG4 EV’s design, quality and outstanding value for money, recognising that the new fully electric hatchback puts zero emissions motoring within reach for more people than ever.

The MG4 EV has been crowned as the overall winner from a final list of seven popular new cars, ranking ahead of models from Dacia, Land Rover, Lotus, Kia and Toyota.

The model has also received recognition from Euro NCAP, achieving the maximum five-star safety rating following a rigorous testing process.